New Field Museum show traces colorful history of tattooing

The Field Museum's "Tattoo" exhibition , which runs through April, is by no means the first exhibition on the art of ink on skin among other shows, Milwaukee Art Museum hosted one here a few years ago but considering the size and reach of this Chicago institution, it's surely one of the biggest. Though the show created by Paris' Musee du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac opened in the Windy City in October, "Tattoo" which requires a separate admission ticket remains popular.

