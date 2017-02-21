Missing parts complicate process to I...

Missing parts complicate process to ID body

Identifying the human remains found in Somers on the Lake Michigan shoreline in December is complicated by the state of the remains. At a press conference Tuesday, Medical Examiner Patrice Hall and Sheriff Dave Beth said the human skeletal remains found on the rocks at the base of a bluff on the shoreline in Somers was missing body parts, notably the head.

