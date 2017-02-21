Missing parts complicate process to ID body
Identifying the human remains found in Somers on the Lake Michigan shoreline in December is complicated by the state of the remains. At a press conference Tuesday, Medical Examiner Patrice Hall and Sheriff Dave Beth said the human skeletal remains found on the rocks at the base of a bluff on the shoreline in Somers was missing body parts, notably the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|6 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|20 hr
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Tue
|dguetzkow
|1
|Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to"
|Tue
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mon
|frosty7530
|10
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Milwaukee
|32
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC