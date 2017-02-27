Miserable people make for great plays on a fantastic Milwaukee theater weekend
I saw four plays over the weekend one, "Robin Hood" at First Stage , for the second time just because it was such a wonderful and joyful production. And when my weekend was done, I looked for the nearest bottle of Wild Turkey to help drown the sorrows from the three other plays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|38 min
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|6 hr
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC