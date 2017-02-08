Milwaukee's most influential bands, a...

Milwaukee's most influential bands, according to the experts

7 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

A quartet of folks with deep roots in the local rock and roll scene banded together to create, " Brick Through The Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984 ," a self-published tome that is exhaustive and engaging as it traces the alternative rock scene in Milwaukee from its earliest gasps for air. From The Shag and The Velvet Whip to Death to The Haskells to Die Kreuzen, it's all here and in the words of the folks who were there, collected and compiled by folks who were there, in bands like Eric Beaumont, Clancy Carroll and Steve Nodine and writing about bands, like Dave Luhrssen.

Milwaukee, WI

