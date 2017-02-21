MilwaukeeHome releases first video

Read more: OnMilwaukee

MilwaukeeHome released its first video today, created by Cody LaPlant . The 1.5-minute video aims to showcase the diversity of both the city of Milwaukee and the MilwaukeeHome clientele.

