Milwaukee Public Schools' students get free books; chance to...
On February 15, more than 5,000 MPS students will receive free books to continue building their own home libraries and develop their reading skills through the My Very Own Library literacy initiative that is dedicated to putting books into the hands of children in need. This is the second year of the initiative in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|14 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|20 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|20 hr
|Milwaukee
|2
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|latrina
|45
|How to support refugees in Milwaukee
|Feb 12
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Feb 12
|Rolly AROUND Again
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 11
|jesbrown
|27
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC