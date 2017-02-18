Milwaukee Native Walter Bond Named Executive Director of Teach For America
MILWAUKEE, February 15, 2017- Walter Bond has been named the next executive director of Teach For America-Milwaukee effective March 1, 2017. Bond will be responsible for stewarding a network of more than 600 Teach For America corps members and alumni, overseeing daily regional operations, building community partnerships, and cultivating private, public and foundation support in the community where he grew up and attended school.
