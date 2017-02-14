Milwaukee man charged in robbery of B...

Milwaukee man charged in robbery of BMO Harris Bank in Wauwatosa

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 9 by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office, James McDonald is charged with one felony count of robbery of a financial institution.

