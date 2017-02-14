Milwaukee man charged in robbery of BMO Harris Bank in Wauwatosa
A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. Milwaukee man charged in robbery of BMO Harris Bank in Wauwatosa A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/02/14/milwaukee-man-charged-robbery-bmo-harris-bank-wauwatosa/97910602/ A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 9 by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office, James McDonald is charged with one felony count of robbery of a financial institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|9 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|9 hr
|Milwaukee
|2
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|latrina
|45
|How to support refugees in Milwaukee
|Feb 12
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Feb 12
|Rolly AROUND Again
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 11
|jesbrown
|27
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC