A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. Milwaukee man charged in robbery of BMO Harris Bank in Wauwatosa A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/02/14/milwaukee-man-charged-robbery-bmo-harris-bank-wauwatosa/97910602/ A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the Jan. 27 robbery of BMO Harris Bank, 9210 W. North Ave. According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 9 by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office, James McDonald is charged with one felony count of robbery of a financial institution.

