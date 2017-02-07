Milwaukee Democrats Highlight Jobs, E...

Milwaukee Democrats Highlight Jobs, Education as Budget Priorities

Read more: WUWM

Milwaukee Democrats have unveiled their wish list for the next state budget, as Gov. Walker prepares to deliver his, Wednesday. The governor is expected to propose a fix for the transportation deficit and allocate more money for schools.

