Milwaukee County's Approach to Mental Health Reform is a National Success Story

For more than 20 years, Milwaukee County has been serving children and families with mobile crisis response services. In 2014, amid concerns about increased violence in the city of Milwaukee and escalating tensions between the police and the community, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele encouraged a partnership between the County and the City to launch a pilot program in Milwaukee Police Department District 7 that funded a highly specialized team pairing police officers from the City with clinicians from the County.

