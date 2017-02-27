Milwaukee Black Heroes - Get Living Legacy Awards
But some people literally helped shape black Milwaukee and the Living Legacy Awards are intended to recognize these individuals and their contributions. Fourteen deserving members of Milwaukee's African American community were honored by Milwaukee Common Council members with "Living Legacy Awards" during the city's Inaugural Black History Program on Friday.
