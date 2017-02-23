Millennials bring 'demand' to improve community Marshfield has some shortcomings, but also has a lot to offer millennials Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://mnhne.ws/2lyF97t Sam Schroeder, Marshfield zoning administrator, smiles inside his office at the Marshfield City Hall on Feb. 21, 2017, and was interviewed by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin as part of the statewide project, State of Opportunity. MARSHFIELD - Josh Miller has worked with both sides of the generational gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.