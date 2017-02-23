Millennials bring 'demand' to improve community
Millennials bring 'demand' to improve community Marshfield has some shortcomings, but also has a lot to offer millennials Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://mnhne.ws/2lyF97t Sam Schroeder, Marshfield zoning administrator, smiles inside his office at the Marshfield City Hall on Feb. 21, 2017, and was interviewed by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin as part of the statewide project, State of Opportunity. MARSHFIELD - Josh Miller has worked with both sides of the generational gap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|7 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Wed
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Tue
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Tue
|dguetzkow
|1
|Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to"
|Tue
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mon
|frosty7530
|10
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 20
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC