Meteor seen across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa & Indiana
The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee posted on Twitter around 1:43 a.m. Monday, "several reports of a bright flash and possible meteor recently. Did you see it?" The NWS in Chicago also posted on Twitter, "Lots of reports of a meteor from Iowa across Wisconsin, Illinois into Indiana.
