Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Helen I Barnhill on Feb 18
The family of Helen I Barnhill former Milwaukee business owner of Barnhill, Hayes and Crosby Consultants, community, church, and civic leader. Invites friends and the public to join them in a public memorial service honoring her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|9 hr
|latrina
|42
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|jesbrown
|27
|Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Deb
|33
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|A Caring Mom
|7
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond...
|Feb 9
|katiejcartwright
|1
|New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress
|Feb 9
|Milwaukee
|1
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 6
|biteit
|18
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC