Mayville man released on signature bond in interstate death case
The Mayville man charged in connection to four, November traffic deaths on the interstate was released on a signature bond Thursday, with his health condition cited as a reason. 33 year old Brysen Wills made his initial appearance in Dane County court on fifteen felony charges, including four counts of reckless homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Greenfield
|19 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 29
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC