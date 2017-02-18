MATC Requesting BIDs for Oak Creek Ca...

MATC Requesting BIDs for Oak Creek Campus EVOC Track Hardscape Improvements

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following: BID REFERENCE NO. 2017-009 DUE: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 Oak Creek Campus EVOC Track Hardscape Improvements, Project 2017744 SINGLE PRIME CONTRACT including: Asphalt Paving, Landscape Restoration & Pavement Striping Work.

