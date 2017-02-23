Marquette students upset Ben Shapiro ...

Marquette students upset Ben Shapiro invited to campus during Black History Month

5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Feminist students at Marquette University say conservative writer Ben Shapiro should not be allowed to give a speech at the Milwaukee school this week because it's Black History Month. In a letter to university President Michael Lovell obtained by the Young America's Foundation, the Marquette Empowerment Executive Board writes that Mr. Shapiro's "Not only does the presence of Shapiro at our university threaten the values we strive to uphold, but it also undermines the theme of this year's Mission Week, 'Racial Justice: Black, White and the Call of the Church' as well as Black History Month, both of which are interrupted by Shapiro's talk," the students write.

