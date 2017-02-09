Madison man pleads no contest in party bus killing
A Madison man has pleaded no contest in a case where police say he shot and killed someone on a party bus. Antonio Stanley, 34, pleaded no contest on Tuesday to 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide for the shooting death of Samuel Erving, 28. Prosecutors say Erving was killed execution-style and shot more than 15 times.
