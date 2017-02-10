Long Road Ahead To Solve Milwaukee's ...

Long Road Ahead To Solve Milwaukee's Lead Pipe Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

"The best way to know if children have been exposed to lead is to have them tested, and to identify and reduce any risks where they exist," Pediatrician Heather Paradis at last week's awareness campaign launch. The City of Milwaukee faces the daunting challenge of replacing the lead pipes that deliver drinking water to 70,000 older homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 2 hr Tiocfaidh Ar La 41
Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09) 7 hr Deb 33
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 13 hr A Caring Mom 7
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... Thu katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress Thu Milwaukee 1
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC