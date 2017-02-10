Long Road Ahead To Solve Milwaukee's Lead Pipe Challenge
"The best way to know if children have been exposed to lead is to have them tested, and to identify and reduce any risks where they exist," Pediatrician Heather Paradis at last week's awareness campaign launch. The City of Milwaukee faces the daunting challenge of replacing the lead pipes that deliver drinking water to 70,000 older homes.
