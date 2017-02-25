Lobby Day At the State Capitol
The Wisconsin State Legislative Black Caucus has had the distinct honor and privilege of hosting a month-long celebration of Black History at the State Capitol. It was a highly ambitious undertaking, to say the least, as Caucus members made a concerted effort to engage both community residents and fellow lawmakers on the sundry of issues confronting African Americans in our state.
