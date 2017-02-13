LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee
NBC News reports Diverse & Resilient, an LGBT center in Milwaukee, was spray-painted on the front of the building with the slur "F*g" on Thursday. It's the third time in two months the center has been vandalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|22 hr
|latrina
|45
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Sun
|Williammorgananti...
|2
|How to support refugees in Milwaukee
|Sun
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|Sun
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Sun
|Rolly AROUND Again
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 11
|jesbrown
|27
|Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Deb
|33
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC