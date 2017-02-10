Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has ...

Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died

A message on his website says he passed away while in the hospital, aged 76. The announcement doesn't specify the cause of death but Jurreau had battled respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years. Jarreau was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1940.

