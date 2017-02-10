Lawmaker says Gov. Scott Walker owes apology to single parents
A Democratic state representative who was a single parent says Gov. Scott Walker should apologize to Wisconsin's single and unmarried parents for suggesting the key to success in life is getting married before having children. "It is simple: graduate from school, get a job, and wait until you're 21 and married to have a child," the Republican said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|13 hr
|latrina
|45
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|18 hr
|Williammorgananti...
|2
|How to support refugees in Milwaukee
|20 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|20 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|22 hr
|Rolly AROUND Again
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Sat
|jesbrown
|27
|Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Deb
|33
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC