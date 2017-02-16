Kennedy's Disease no match for chef's...

Kennedy's Disease no match for chef's interminable spirit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: OnMilwaukee

On Sunday, March 12, an all-star line-up of Milwaukee chefs will gather for a very special event. Dim Sum + Give Some , which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago St., is a charitable event focused on raising funds to combat a relatively unknown illness called Kennedy's Disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Wed Tiocfaidh Ar La 46
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) Wed Let the truth be ... 30
News 'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En... Feb 14 Go Blue Forever 6
News WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ... Feb 14 Milwaukee 1
Concentration Camps Feb 14 Milwaukee 2
News How to support refugees in Milwaukee Feb 12 Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Feb 12 Rolly AROUND Again 8
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC