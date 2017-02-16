Kennedy's Disease no match for chef's interminable spirit
On Sunday, March 12, an all-star line-up of Milwaukee chefs will gather for a very special event. Dim Sum + Give Some , which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Italian Conference Center, 631 E. Chicago St., is a charitable event focused on raising funds to combat a relatively unknown illness called Kennedy's Disease.
