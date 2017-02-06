John Legend returns to Milwaukee in June for Riverside Theater show
This morning, the Riverside Theater announced that smooth-crooning R&B/pop star John Legend will return to Milwaukee on Thursday, June 8 for his first show in the Cream City in four years. The show will be a part of Legend's "Light & Darkness Tour," featuring special guest Gallant as the evening's opener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|25 min
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|biteit
|18
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|7 hr
|Burned and Destroyed
|4
|Heroin Greenfield
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|2
|Harly
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC