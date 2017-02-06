John Legend returns to Milwaukee in J...

John Legend returns to Milwaukee in June for Riverside Theater show

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

This morning, the Riverside Theater announced that smooth-crooning R&B/pop star John Legend will return to Milwaukee on Thursday, June 8 for his first show in the Cream City in four years. The show will be a part of Legend's "Light & Darkness Tour," featuring special guest Gallant as the evening's opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 25 min Go Blue Forever 32
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) 3 hr biteit 18
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 7 hr Burned and Destroyed 4
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
Harly Feb 3 Milwaukee 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Feb 1 marccymbo 26
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC