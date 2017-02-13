Immigration and Refugee Rally Draws T...

Immigration and Refugee Rally Draws Thousands in Milwaukee

13 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

Thousands of people showed up to march and rally against President Trumps immigration policies and Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke What seemed like thousands upon thousands of people showed up at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Monday. They rallied against immigration policies that President Donald Trump has tried to enact, and that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke could opt to enforce.

