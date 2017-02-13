Hundreds march in Milwaukee

Hundreds march in Milwaukee

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

Voces de la Frontera, an immigrant rights group, is leading the march through downtown Milwaukee. The march is scheduled from the Walker's Point neighborhood to the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 18 hr latrina 45
News 'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En... 22 hr Williammorgananti... 2
News How to support refugees in Milwaukee Sun Milwaukee 1
Concentration Camps Sun Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Sun Rolly AROUND Again 8
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Feb 11 jesbrown 27
Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09) Feb 10 Deb 33
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC