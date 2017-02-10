How to support refugees in Milwaukee
There are 1 comment on the OnMilwaukee story from 13 hrs ago, titled How to support refugees in Milwaukee. In it, OnMilwaukee reports that:
In January, President Donald Trump banned immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 120 days, and Syrian refugees indefinitely. The ban has been temporarily halted, and refugees with visas have been urged to hurry into the country before the ban goes back into effect.
#1 6 hrs ago
Police seizing refugee belongings and confiscating anything of value they may have and many being sent to Dodgeville. Many immigrants find that their is no way to get their possessions back or even their pass ports. Police departments simply take their money and it vanishes.
