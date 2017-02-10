How to support refugees in Milwaukee

How to support refugees in Milwaukee

There are 1 comment on the OnMilwaukee story from 13 hrs ago, titled How to support refugees in Milwaukee. In it, OnMilwaukee reports that:

In January, President Donald Trump banned immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 120 days, and Syrian refugees indefinitely. The ban has been temporarily halted, and refugees with visas have been urged to hurry into the country before the ban goes back into effect.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI

#1 6 hrs ago
Police seizing refugee belongings and confiscating anything of value they may have and many being sent to Dodgeville. Many immigrants find that their is no way to get their possessions back or even their pass ports. Police departments simply take their money and it vanishes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 11 min latrina 45
News 'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En... 4 hr Williammorgananti... 2
Concentration Camps 6 hr Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 8 hr Rolly AROUND Again 8
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Sat jesbrown 27
Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09) Fri Deb 33
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... Feb 9 katiejcartwright 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC