Guerrilla Girls take over MIAD
Since 1985, The Guerrilla Girls a group of feminist activists artists have performed on almost every continent in the world. On Wednesday, Feb 22, the troop will gig in Milwaukee when they join the MIAD Creativity Series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Fourth Floor Raw Space of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, 273 E. Erie Street.
Read more at OnMilwaukee.
