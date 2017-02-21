Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition...

Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed Milwaukee forever

14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

These are the six cities celebrated by Gizmodo for having the foresight to tear down the freeways that served as wounds across their landscapes, dividing neighborhoods and destroying development. When then-Mayor John O. Norquist suggested tearing down the Park East freeway spur an orphaned section of a larger lake freeway that was killed by public opposition, and arguably a road to nowhere dumping out at some empty East Town lots folks laughed and jeered at the idea that their commute might last, say, 37 seconds longer.

Milwaukee, WI

