Get an early swig of summer this weekend with a bonus Traveling Beer Garden stop

With temperatures expected to be downright summery outside this weekend, Milwaukee Country Parks has decided to get into the spirit as well and bring an early taste of summer to the city with a bonus Traveling Beer Garden stop. On Saturday and Sunday, the popular Traveling Beer Garden truck loaded up with 12 tasty Sprecher Brewing Company brews as well as several of the brand's signature sodas will hit Whitnall Park from noon until 6 p.m. as a part of a special early "pop-up" event to celebrate the unseasonably spectacular weather.

