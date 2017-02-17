Get an early swig of summer this weekend with a bonus Traveling Beer Garden stop
With temperatures expected to be downright summery outside this weekend, Milwaukee Country Parks has decided to get into the spirit as well and bring an early taste of summer to the city with a bonus Traveling Beer Garden stop. On Saturday and Sunday, the popular Traveling Beer Garden truck loaded up with 12 tasty Sprecher Brewing Company brews as well as several of the brand's signature sodas will hit Whitnall Park from noon until 6 p.m. as a part of a special early "pop-up" event to celebrate the unseasonably spectacular weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|13 hr
|Dreamy Boy
|9
|US life expectancy falls
|18 hr
|Latrina
|47
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|21 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|21 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Feb 15
|Let the truth be ...
|30
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC