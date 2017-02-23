Former St. Pius priest faces child se...

Former St. Pius priest faces child sexual assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WauwatosaNOW.com

A former St. Pius priest, the Rev. Robert Marsicek, 75, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Former St. Pius priest charged with child sexual assault A former St. Pius priest, the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... 9 hr Milwaukee 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... 9 hr Milwaukee 2
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station 22 hr TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... 22 hr TheMilwaukeeRoad 2
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... Wed Milwaukee 1
Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft Tue Oprah Chi Lites S... 1
New Franklin location Feb 21 dguetzkow 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC