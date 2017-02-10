Fire Destroys Former WI Theater
Feb. 10--A two-alarm fire caused significant damage Thursday to a historic building on Milwaukee's near west side that formerly housed the Palms nightclub. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at the commercial structure at 2612 W. State St., Deputy Milwaukee Fire Chief Terry Lintonen said.
