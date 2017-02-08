Federal review of Milwaukee PD almost...

Federal review of Milwaukee PD almost complete Wednesday, February 8

MILWAUKEE, WI The U.S. Department of Justice is close to finishing a report into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Department. The report was due to be released last month, but a spokeswoman for the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, would not say why it's been delayed.

