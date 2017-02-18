FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in Montana
U.S. Justice Department officials have arrested a Milwaukee firefighter in Montana after he fled Wisconsin, pending their investigation of him on child pornography charges. A news release from the DOJ Saturday morning states Robert Rutley, 44, was taken into custody without incident Friday at a traffic stop in Big Horn County.
