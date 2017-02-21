Explore newfangled CSA options at Loc...

Explore newfangled CSA options at Local Farmer Open House March 11

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

"In a world with so many intractable problems homelessness, war, financial and political instability joining a CSA is a small, but concrete act that improves our land, community, economy and quality of life. It is a small act with big consequences."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft 3 hr Oprah Chi Lites S... 1
New Franklin location 14 hr dguetzkow 1
News Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to" 17 hr Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 22 hr frosty7530 10
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Mon Milwaukee 1
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) Mon Milwaukee 32
News US life expectancy falls Feb 17 Latrina 47
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC