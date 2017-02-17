Expansion project continues at St. Camillus campus
Expansion project continues at St. Camillus campus St. Camillus campus is growing Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/02/17/expansion-project-continues-st-camillus-campus/98055878/ The expansion of the campus at 10200 West Bluemound Road broke ground on April 14, 2016. The upgrades include a 72-unit assisted living building and new housing for the Jesuit priests and Camillian Order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|Dreamy Boy
|9
|US life expectancy falls
|Fri
|Latrina
|47
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Feb 15
|Let the truth be ...
|30
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC