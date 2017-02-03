Ex-Wisconsin policeman pleads guilty to Minnesota killing
A former suburban Milwaukee police officer accused of killing two women and ditching their bodies in suitcases along a rural Wisconsin highway has pleaded guilty in the slaying of one of the women in Minnesota. Fifty-five-year-old Steven Zelich of West Allis, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Friday for killing a woman at a Rochester hotel in 2013.
