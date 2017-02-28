Driver charged in I-94 deaths to be e...

Driver charged in I-94 deaths to be examined for competency

6 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Mayville man charged with more than a half dozen felonies after authorities say his drunken, wrong way driving killed four people on I-94 in Deerfield will be examined to see if he is competent to participate in his legal proceedings. Judge Nicholas McNamara ordered the testing Tuesday for 33-year old Brysen Wills, after it was requested by Wills' attorney, and prosecutors offered no objection.

