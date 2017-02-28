Driver charged in I-94 deaths to be examined for competency
The Mayville man charged with more than a half dozen felonies after authorities say his drunken, wrong way driving killed four people on I-94 in Deerfield will be examined to see if he is competent to participate in his legal proceedings. Judge Nicholas McNamara ordered the testing Tuesday for 33-year old Brysen Wills, after it was requested by Wills' attorney, and prosecutors offered no objection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|6 hr
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|12 hr
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC