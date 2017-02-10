Doc's Commerce Smokehouse to bring Southern style barbecue Downtown
More barbecue is coming to Milwaukee beginning in March. This time, it's in the form of Doc's Commerce Smokehouse, which will be located in the SpringHill Suites Building at 744 N. 4th Street.
