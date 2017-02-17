Dancers, choreographers create magic for the Genesis 2017 competition
It is altogether fitting and proper that Genesis 2017 was unveiled in the breathtaking beauty of the venerable Pabst Theater, as the 120-year-old structure came face to face with three brilliant young choreographers staging a program that heralded a healthy future for the world of ballet. Sponsored by Michael Pink and his Milwaukee Ballet Company, the biannual Genesis brings three young choreographers to Milwaukee, assigns them members from the ballet company, gives them three weeks to design and rehearse a 20-minute program, and then put it on stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|16 hr
|Dreamy Boy
|9
|US life expectancy falls
|21 hr
|Latrina
|47
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Feb 15
|Let the truth be ...
|30
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC