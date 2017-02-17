Dancers, choreographers create magic for the Genesis 2017 competition

It is altogether fitting and proper that Genesis 2017 was unveiled in the breathtaking beauty of the venerable Pabst Theater, as the 120-year-old structure came face to face with three brilliant young choreographers staging a program that heralded a healthy future for the world of ballet. Sponsored by Michael Pink and his Milwaukee Ballet Company, the biannual Genesis brings three young choreographers to Milwaukee, assigns them members from the ballet company, gives them three weeks to design and rehearse a 20-minute program, and then put it on stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.