Creative Art Program Available for Individuals with Early-Stage Dementia

The Alzheimer's Association will offer "Memories in the MakingA " a three-week watercolor painting session designed for families living with early-stage dementia. The series will be held on consecutive Tuesdays beginning February 22 through March 8 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at the Alzheimer's Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee.

