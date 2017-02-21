Crafty Cow to open second location in...

Crafty Cow to open second location in Bay View

The over-the-top burgers and craft beer served up at Crafty Cow in Oconomowoc will soon be available in Bay View. According to owners Mike Bodow and Devin Eichler, the time was right to expand the Crafty Cow brand to Milwaukee.

