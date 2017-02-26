Cooperative mergers shrink Wisconsin dairy farmers' options
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent statistics reports show the number of dairy cooperatives in Wisconsin continues to shrink, leaving dairy farmers in the state with fewer options for selling their milk. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the number of agriculture cooperatives in Wisconsin dropped from 180 in 2000 to more than 110 in 2015.
