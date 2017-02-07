Community Top Prospects Vote #24

The Super Bowl is done, and football is season is over. After a long, dreary winter in Wisconsin, it's time for baseball! Pitchers and catchers reporting is now a just one week away, rejoice and be glad! Our local nine has been only modestly active this winter, especially in comparison to last, though it can be argued that Slingin' David Stearns has already completed most of the heavy lifting regarding the great Milwaukee Brewers Rebuild.

Milwaukee, WI

