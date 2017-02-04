Community Engagement Important for OAAA
The Office of African American Affairs organized an input session for members of the community hosted by Milwaukee County Executive, Chris Abele and State Representative David Crowley. This is one of several events conducted in the past year for the OAAA to obtain community input.
