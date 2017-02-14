Coalition Plans to Fight Lead's Impac...

Coalition Plans to Fight Lead's Impact on Milwaukee Children Through Nutrition

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

The Hunger Task Force has been working to ensure people in Milwaukee don't go hungry. On Monday, the agency staged a press conference with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to announce a new twist .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ... 5 hr Milwaukee 1
News 'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En... 5 hr Milwaukee 5
Concentration Camps 5 hr Milwaukee 2
News US life expectancy falls Sun latrina 45
News How to support refugees in Milwaukee Sun Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Sun Rolly AROUND Again 8
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Feb 11 jesbrown 27
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC