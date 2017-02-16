Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to S...

Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up Solution to Milwaukee's Lead Pipe Problem

The group is demanding the city take big, immediate steps to address its crisis of lead pipes carrying water into thousands of homes. They began last September after Mayor Barrett recommended families living in homes built pre 1951 - especially if there are young children or pregnant woman present - install water filters to shield them from lead exposure.

