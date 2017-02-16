Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up Solution to Milwaukee's Lead Pipe Problem
The group is demanding the city take big, immediate steps to address its crisis of lead pipes carrying water into thousands of homes. They began last September after Mayor Barrett recommended families living in homes built pre 1951 - especially if there are young children or pregnant woman present - install water filters to shield them from lead exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|Wed
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|46
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Let the truth be ...
|30
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|2
|How to support refugees in Milwaukee
|Feb 12
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Feb 12
|Rolly AROUND Again
|8
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC