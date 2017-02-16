Close call between Milwaukee bus and deer caught on camera
On Monday evening, a bus was driving along Good Hope Road near North 115th street when a deer ran across both lanes of traffic. House Speaker Ryan promised to roll out an Obamacare repeal and replacement plan at the end of February, but 27 News obtained a copy of the 19-page policy brief Ryan and other House GOP leaders are using as a blueprint for that plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|1 hr
|Dreamy Boy
|9
|US life expectancy falls
|6 hr
|Latrina
|47
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|9 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|9 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Let the truth be ...
|30
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC