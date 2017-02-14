City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Drugs, Prostitution
The City of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit seeking the closure and sale of 12 near south side rental properties that have been linked to widespread criminal activities, including drug sales and prostitution. Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman JosA© G. PA©rez - whose aldermanic districts are home to all 12 of the properties owned by defendant Kenneth D. Churchill III of West Allis - said the properties have been a source of numerous complaints about criminal activities for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|15 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|15 hr
|Milwaukee
|2
|US life expectancy falls
|Sun
|latrina
|45
|How to support refugees in Milwaukee
|Feb 12
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Feb 12
|Rolly AROUND Again
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 11
|jesbrown
|27
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC