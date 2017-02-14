City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Drugs, Prostitution

The City of Milwaukee has filed a lawsuit seeking the closure and sale of 12 near south side rental properties that have been linked to widespread criminal activities, including drug sales and prostitution. Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman JosA© G. PA©rez - whose aldermanic districts are home to all 12 of the properties owned by defendant Kenneth D. Churchill III of West Allis - said the properties have been a source of numerous complaints about criminal activities for years.

